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‘Pathetic’: Texas A&M offense reaches new low in loss to Tennessee
By Alex Miller,4 days ago
Amid a season of offensive woes, Texas A&M reached a new low in Saturday’s 22-7 loss to No. 8 Tennessee at Kyle Field. The Aggies had a season-low 179 total yards — 93 passing, 86 rushing. It was the lowest total yardage for A&M in a single game since having just 169 a 50-7 loss at LSU in 2019. It was the Aggies’ lowest passing yards in a single game since throwing for 89 in the infamous 45-44 loss at UCLA in 2017. It was the first time they had less than 100 passing yards since losing at home to Appalachian State in 2022, which was A&M's last losing season.