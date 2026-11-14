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Cardell Williams’s late heroics fuel Maryland’s victory over Wisconsin, 24-21, for first Big Ten home win
By Jake Kauderer,12 days ago
Cardell Williams celebrates his touchdown in Maryland football’s 24-21 win over Wisconsin on Nov. 14, 2026. (Nathan VanSteenkiste/The Diamondback) Maryland football, playing under a backup quarterback, accomplished something Saturday it hadn’t in more than three years. Cardell Williams, in his first start as a Terp, led a furious...