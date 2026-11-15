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Samford Bulldogs Football Drops Home Finale To Western Carolina, 17-12
4 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Samford football team dropped a hard-fought, 17-12 contest on homecoming and Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Pete Hanna Stadium. "I hate it for our seniors," Samford head coach John Grass said. "I think our guys played their hearts out and wanted to win for them, it's the last game they've got on this field. We really wanted to get a win for them. They've invested a lot in this program, and we just wanted to send them out with a bang."
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