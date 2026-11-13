undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
One of the most iconic things about Debbie Allen is the sheer number of Black creatives she’s mentored
11 days ago
Ahead of the Critics Choice Association's ninth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, we round up talent she's nurtured. Debbie Allen has reached icon status. On Monday, Nov. 16, the 76-year-old legendary choreographer, producer, actress, and director will receive the Icon Award at the Critics Choice Association's ninth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles.