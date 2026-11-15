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Offense goes cold in second half as WKU outlasts Jax State
By Sam Napoli, Editor-in-Chief,4 days ago
Jax State lost its first Conference USA game of 2026 after a thrilling 35-24 loss at Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Saturday. The Hilltoppers scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brock Glenn to Jzaiah Rockwell with two seconds to play in the fourth quarter. WKU scored another touchdown on a bizarre scoop-and-score on a fumble on the Gamecocks’ desperate hook-and-ladder play to end the game.