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Warriors Hold Off Concordia in Regular-Season Finale
12 days ago
SEWARD, Neb. — Midland University stopped a late two-point conversion attempt to preserve a 42-41 victory over Concordia University in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) football action Saturday at Bulldog Stadium. Backup quarterback Nate Lewis threw for a school-record 447 yards as the Warriors rallied from a 14-point deficit. Midland reached nine wins for the first time since 1979.