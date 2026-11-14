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TNA Wrestling Confirms Destination X 2026 Will Proceed as Scheduled Despite FAA Travel Disruptions
By Badrose,2 days ago
TNA Wrestling has officially confirmed that its Destination X pay-per-view event will proceed as planned on Sunday, November 15, despite widespread travel disruptions caused by Friday’s nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop across the United States. Although the FAA lifted the ground stop later on November 13, the...