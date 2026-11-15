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Rey Mysterio Fired As AAA General Manager And Escorted Out By Security
By Badrose,4 days ago
Rey Mysterio has officially lost his position as the General Manager of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, ending his night by being removed from the arena by security. During the November 14, 2026 episode of AAA on FOX, Dorian Roldan seized control of the promotion’s leadership and ordered the WWE Hall of Famer escorted out of the building following a tense in-ring confrontation.