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Sega’s Puyo Puyo gets 35th-anniversary watch with unusual moonphase display
By Louise Burke🇩🇪🇪🇸...,2 days ago
The Fulton Japan Puyo Puyo 35th-anniversary moonphase watch features rotating game characters, colourful crystal markers and two diamonds. Limited to 1,991 pieces, the ¥29,700 watch opens for preorders in Japan on 19 November 2026. Sega's colourful puzzle-game series Puyo Puyo is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a limited-edition wristwatch...