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Tesla opens $29,990 Cybercab orders, but owners face $299 monthly fee to drive
By Louise Burke,4 days ago
Tesla has begun inviting selected US customers to purchase its steering-wheel-free Cybercab for $29,990. However, the autonomous two-seater requires a $299 monthly subscription to operate, while placing an order involves a non-refundable $1,000 deposit. Tesla's $29,990 Cybercab is finally being offered to private buyers, but the purchase price comes with...