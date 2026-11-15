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Bethlehem Night of Heroes celebrates two inspiring patients' stories of survival, hospital staff who helped
By Kevin Zipay,4 days ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Nearly 800 people gathered Saturday for St. Luke's 19th annual Night of Heroes, an event recognizing two patients who have overcome serious injuries and the medical teams who helped them recover. James Cipolla, chief of trauma and acute surgical services at St. Luke's, said the event honors...
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