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Titans WR Calvin Ridley Addresses Airport Incident
By Adam La Rose,4 days ago
Last weekend, Calvin Ridley was involved in an incident at Nashville International Airport. The Titans receiver recently spoke to the media and provided clarity on the matter. Ridley explained that the incident stemmed from his attempts to access his truck at the airport. His valet ticket was lost, resulting in the valet refusing to give Ridley his keys. After showing multiple forms of identification, Ridley took the keys out of the valet’s hand; the valet reacted by saying Ridley broke one of his fingers in the process.