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The Baku Prisoners Are Armenia’s Prisoners
By The Armenian Mirror-Spectator,2 days ago
Azerbaijan has convicted Artsakh’s leadership of terrorism and of financing terrorism. Yet for years it was the Armenian state that paid Artsakh’s salaries, pensions, schools, hospitals and even its army. If those leaders are “terrorists,” the charge is really aimed at Yerevan. That is why Armenia should not sign a peace deal without first demanding their release.