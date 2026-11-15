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UNC Asheville commits inexplicable last-second foul, giving Georgia Tech free throws for 75-74 win
By Ian Casselberry,4 days ago
UNC Asheville was on the verge of forcing overtime at Georgia Tech on Saturday, but one of the Bulldogs' players apparently didn't realize what the score was. Connor Dubsky made a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer off a kick-out pass from Tylon Chatman, tying the score at 74-74 with 2.8 seconds remaining in regulation.