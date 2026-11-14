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WMOK: WHO’S HIRING?!: Southern Seven Health Department – General Openings
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,2 days ago
The Southern Seven Health Department is hiring for general support positions across the region it serves, and several of the openings do not call for specialized training. The department, headquartered in Ullin, serves Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union counties. In Vienna, the department is hiring a full-time...