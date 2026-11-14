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Egeonu's Double-Double Leads Men's Basketball Past Shoremen, Improves to 4-0
12 days ago
CHESTERTOWN, Md. – The Goucher College men's basketball team (4-0 overall) earned a comeback win over the Shoremen of Washington College (MD) (3-1 overall), continuing to build on the best start in program history on Saturday afternoon. The Gophers won, 80-76. The Gophers opened up the contest with a dunk from Chima Egeonu off a pass from Brian Griffin a minute in. The Shoremen responded with a three to take their first lead of the game a minute later. Back-to-back threes from Avree Harris and Jadyss Fifer gave the Gophers a five-point lead (16:51). Jack Murdaugh provided an instant spark off the bench, with a basket assisted by JP Prior (15:26). The Gophers started to build a lead with another three from Murdaugh to extend their lead. The Shoremen responded with six straight points to tie the game at 18 with 12 minutes remaining in the half. The teams traded points, with the Gophers taking a 26-25 lead off a pair of KeMori Collins free throws (7:03). The next five minutes saw four lead changes and two ties before a basket from Prior put the Gophers up one. The Shoremen went on a 10-2 run before Collins hit a buzzer-beater layup to cut the Shoremen's lead to 44-40 heading into halftime.