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Louisville City Holds Off Charleston Battery for Eastern Conference Crown
By NICHOLAS MURRAY - nicholas.murray@uslsoccer.com,4 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Ray Serrano and Manny Perez scored in either half as No. 4 seed Louisville City FC took a 2-0 victory against No. 2 seed the Charleston Battery on Saturday night in the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 USL Championship Playoffs at Patriots Point as the visitors produced a stalwart defensive performance to earn a trip to the 2026 USL Championship Final.
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