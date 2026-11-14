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Recycling Works Because We Do: NWRA Honors the People Powering America’s Recycling System
2 days ago
Ahead of America Recycles Day on November 15, the NWRA is putting a national spotlight on the people who make recycling work every day. Through its campaign, “Recycling Works Because We Do.”, NWRA is showcasing the drivers, equipment operators, material recovery facility employees, recycling coordinators, engineers and businesses whose work turns the public’s commitment to recycling into action.