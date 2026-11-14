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WMOK: WHO’S HIRING?!: Family Dollar – Customer Service Associate in Metropolis
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,4 days ago
**(WMOK) — Metropolis, IL** — Family Dollar in Metropolis is hiring a part-time Customer Service Associate for its store at 616 West 10th Street. The associate helps customers with questions and recommendations, manages sales transactions at the register, and keeps the store stocked and clean. The pay range is $15.00 to $15.50 an hour. Apply through Family Dollar careers online.
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