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Girls Volleyball: Resurrection Christian Sweeps University For 3A State Title In Rematch Of 2023 Final
By Digest,4 days ago
DENVER — Three years after beating University for a state championship, Resurrection Christian did it again. The No. 2 Cougars swept the top-seeded Bulldogs 25-17, 25-20, 25-10 on Saturday night at the Denver Coliseum to win the Class 3A girls volleyball state title. That ended University’s hopes of following last year’s 4A championship with one in 3A.
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