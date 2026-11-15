undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Girls Volleyball: Fossil Ridge Wins Five Straight From Elimination Bracket, Beats Legend For 5A State Title
By Digest,4 days ago
DENVER — Fossil Ridge took the long way to the Class 5A girls volleyball state championship, and it needed every point at the end. No. 5 Fossil Ridge beat top-seeded Legend 30-28, 25-18, 19-25, 11-25, 15-13 on Saturday night at the Denver Coliseum. It was the team’s third win of the day and the fifth in a row since a first-day loss sent it into the elimination bracket.