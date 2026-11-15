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West Newton Cinema receives $10M gift toward renovation of historic theater
4 days ago
On Saturday, November 14, the West Newton Cinema Foundation announced it had received a $10 million commitment from the same anonymous donor who gave $5.2 million to save the historic theater in 2024. This new gift is part of a $23 million capital campaign to restore the theater, preserve its character, make it fully accessible, and create an endowment to ensure its long-term future as one of Newton’s cultural landmarks.
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