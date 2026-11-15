undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Girls Volleyball: Rampart Outlasts Windsor In Five Sets For 4A State Title
By Digest,4 days ago
DENVER — Rampart needed every point it could get in its first season in Class 4A, and it got just enough. The No. 3 Rams beat No. 7 Windsor 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-25, 15-13 on Saturday night at the Denver Coliseum to win the 4A girls volleyball state championship. It was the only five-set match Rampart played all tournament, and it beat Windsor for the second time in two days.
1