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Tyrese Proctor has a triple-double as short-handed Cavaliers top Mavericks 127-117
By BRIAN DULIK — Associated Press,4 days ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Proctor posted his first triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and a career-best 10 assists in leading the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers to a 127-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Australia native Proctor became the first Cleveland player with a triple-double since Max...