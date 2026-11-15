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Girls Volleyball: Centauri Rallies From Two Sets Down Again, Beats Wiggins For First State Title
By Digest,4 days ago
DENVER — Centauri fell behind two sets to none against top-seeded Wiggins for the second time in two days. Both times, it came back. The No. 4 seed from La Jara won the last three sets 25-17, 25-18, 19-17 on Saturday night at the Denver Coliseum to beat Wiggins 3-2 and win the Class 2A girls volleyball state championship, the first state title in program history.
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