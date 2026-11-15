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How does U.Va.’s sexual assault policy compare to Cornell’s?
4 days ago
The University Office of Clery Compliance released its 2026 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report amid heightened scrutiny of university sexual assault policies across the country. The report was released after a former Cornell student filed a lawsuit in September against Cornell University, Chi Phi fraternity and Delta Delta Delta sorority, seven current and former students and other defendants, alleging that she was coerced into consuming drugs and gang-raped at Cornell’s Chi Phi house in October 2024.