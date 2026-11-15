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Francis Howell Viking Cheerleaders Capture Back-to-Back MCCA Titles
4 days ago
The Francis Howell High School Viking Cheerleaders won their second consecutive Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Division championship on October 24 in Columbia, Missouri. The Viking Cheerleaders have proven that relentless dedication, countless hours in the gym, and the guidance of exceptional coaches make all the difference. This victory celebrates their...