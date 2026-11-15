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Scout Troop 856 Christmas Tree Sales Start November 27
4 days ago
Troop 856 will sell Christmas trees in the parking lot at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8 W Hwy D. Sales will begin on Friday, November 27, and continue through December 14. A variety of fresh-cut trees and wreaths will be available. See the ad on page 3 for details and hours. All proceeds will benefit Troop 856 in New Melle. For questions about the trees, contact Chris at 314-368-5571.