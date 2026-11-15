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Cavs beat Mavericks 127-117 behind Tyrese Proctor’s triple double
By Tony Pesta,4 days ago
The Cavs picked up a gutsy win over Dallas. The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 behind an inspiring effort from their reserves. The Cavs played on a skeleton crew tonight, with most of their usual rotation sidelined after last night’s delay kept them in Miami longer than expected. Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Peyton Watson, and Jarrett Allen all sat out while Evan Mobley, Sam Merrill, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin were out with respective injuries.