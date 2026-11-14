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Sycamores lead from start to finish in dominant display against Earlham
12 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State led from start to finish on Saturday night inside the Hulman Center as the Sycamores topped visiting Earlham in non-conference play, 109-37. Twelve of the 14 Sycamores (2-2) who played on Saturday night scored with seven players scoring double-digits as Indiana State led by as many as 78 against the visiting Quakers in the first matchup between the two programs since 1927 according to records on hand. Alessio Calamita (10 points, 14 rebounds) and Duce Paschal (19 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles in the game as Indiana State utilized a punishing offensive attack inside the paint in securing the win.
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