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Palmetto Amateur: BJ Boyce maintains three-shot lead heading into final round
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,4 days ago
BJ Boyce preserved his three-stroke advantage at the Palmetto Amateur, following his opening 63 with an even-par 70 to reach 7-under 133 at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, S.C. The Spring Lake, N.C., golfer heads into Sunday’s final round ahead of Chase Cline and Davis Wotnosky at 4-under 136. James Earle, Brooks Urquhart and 2024 champion Chase Nevins are another stroke behind.