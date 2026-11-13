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Colerain Township Arson Case Has Conflicting Reports on Bond
By Jared Bishop,10 days ago
11500 Kettering Dr. — Reported Vehicle And Home Fire Location. Reports differ on whether Andrew Goley was granted bond after his Friday arraignment in Hamilton County. WLWT reported that a judge set bond at $770,000 and ordered Goley to stay away from the home. FOX19 reported that he was being held without bond. The reports conflict, and the available information does not resolve his bond status.
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