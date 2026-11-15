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Trammel, Dickenson County: The Coal Town That Refused to Disappear
By Alex Hall,4 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Trammel, Dickenson County: The Coal Town That Refused to Disappear. Hidden among the mountains of Dickenson County, Virginia, along the narrow valley of the McClure River, lies the community of Trammel. Its rows of modest wooden houses, winding roads, and surrounding hills preserve the story of a settlement that grew from scattered mountain farms into a thriving coal camp before facing the decline of the industry that created it. For much of the twentieth century, Trammel was shaped by coal companies, railroad development, and the families whose lives depended upon the mines. Yet one of the community’s most remarkable chapters occurred long after its industrial prosperity had faded, when residents joined together to purchase the homes they had rented for generations.
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