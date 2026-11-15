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Sand Lick, Dickenson County: Fighting Dick Colley and the Beginnings of Sandy Basin
By Alex Hall,4 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Sand Lick, Dickenson County: Fighting Dick Colley and the Beginnings of Sandy Basin. Along the Russell Fork River in the mountains of southwestern Virginia lies Sand Lick, also known as Sandlick, a community whose history reaches back to the earliest permanent European American settlement of what is now Dickenson County. Long before Clintwood became the county seat and the arrival of railroads opened the surrounding mountains to large-scale timber and coal operations, Sand Lick served as a gathering place for frontier families who had crossed the ridges from the Clinch River Valley in search of land, opportunity, and a new beginning.