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McClure, Dickenson County: From Ritter Lumber to Coal Mining and a Town Reborn
By Alex Hall,4 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – McClure, Dickenson County: From Ritter Lumber to Coal Mining and a Town Reborn. Tucked into the mountains of Dickenson County, Virginia, McClure is a community whose history reflects the changing industries, hardships, and determination that shaped much of Central Appalachia. During the early twentieth century, the settlement became the center of a prosperous lumber operation that employed hundreds of workers and supported an entire company town. When the timber industry declined, McClure faced the possibility of abandonment, but the efforts of local residents helped transform the former lumber settlement into a center of coal-related businesses and community life.