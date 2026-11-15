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Wakenva, Dickenson County: The Coal Company, Mountain Families, and a Name from Three States
By Alex Hall,4 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Wakenva, Dickenson County: The Coal Company, Mountain Families, and a Name from Three States. Tucked among the mountains of Dickenson County, Virginia, Wakenva is one of the many small Appalachian communities whose history is closely connected to the development of the region’s coal industry. Located near Nora, Open Fork, and Trammel, the settlement emerged as a recognizable postal and mining locality during the early twentieth century, when railroad construction and expanding coal operations were transforming the rural landscape of Southwest Virginia.