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Lick Fork, Dickenson County: The Rise of Moss Mine and the 1955 Dam Disaster
By Alex Hall,4 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Lick Fork, Dickenson County: The Rise of Moss Mine and the 1955 Dam Disaster. In the summer of 1906, United States Geological Survey geologist Ralph W. Stone traveled through the mountains of southwestern Virginia, examining coal deposits along the narrow streams that fed the Cranes Nest River. Among the places he visited was Lick Fork, a small mountain settlement in what was then a relatively isolated section of Dickenson County. There he encountered the coal prospects of local residents Jim Robinson and Isom Mullins, whose workings exposed unusually thick seams of coal beneath the surrounding hillsides. Stone’s observations, published two years later, preserved the names of men whose modest mining activities preceded one of the most productive industrial operations in the region.