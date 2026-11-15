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Nora, Dickenson County: Ervinton, the County Seat Dispute, Coal, Schools, and Railroads
By Alex Hall,4 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Nora, Dickenson County: Ervinton, the County Seat Dispute, Coal, Schools, and Railroads. Along the McClure River in the mountains of southwestern Virginia lies Nora, a small community whose history reaches far beyond its present size. Long before the railroad brought coal companies and lumber operations into the surrounding valleys, the settlement at the mouth of Open Fork served as a gathering place for families who had spent generations living among the mountains of what would become Dickenson County. Its story includes pioneer settlement, the creation of Virginia’s youngest county, disputes over the location of a courthouse, and the arrival of industries that transformed the region during the early twentieth century.