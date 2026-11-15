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Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone: HBO Debuts First Clip With The Start-of-Term Banquet
4 days ago
With just over a month to go, HBO has released the first official clip from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, offering an inside look at the start-of-term banquet. It shows the Hogwarts students getting ready for a massive feast shortly after Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron (Alastair Stout), and Hermione (Arabella Stanton) are sorted into Gryffindor.