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World Of Warcraft's Deadmines Gets A Live D&D One-Shot Days Before The Sourcebook Hits Stores
4 days ago
The Deadmines, one of the oldest dungeons in World of Warcraft, is getting a live tabletop run on the official Dungeons & Dragons Twitch channel this Monday, November 16, at 7:30 PM MST. Wizards of the Coast announced the D&D: World of Warcraft one-shot with a trailer yesterday, a few days before the sourcebook it is based on reaches all stores on November 17. Check out the official post down below: