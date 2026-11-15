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BYU cruises to 28-7 win over Baylor behind Bachmeier's 4 touchdowns
By Jaxon Wynder KSL,4 days ago
PROVO — Needing a win against a surging Baylor team to keep postseason hopes alive, BYU controlled the game from start to finish en route to a 28-7 victory. Bear Bachmeier was more poised Saturday night and put his four-interception performance from last weekend behind him. Bachmeier rushed for three first-half touchdowns and finished with 104 passing yards and a touchdown, with an additional 54 yards on the ground.