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Skip The Big Cities And Rent For Under $800 In This Overlooked Kentucky Town
By Sophie Martin,4 days ago
Nobody puts Madisonville, Kentucky on their vision board, and that is exactly why it might be the smartest place you’ve never considered living. This western Kentucky town is quietly offering something that most of America has completely given up on, and that’s a real life at a price that doesn’t make you want to cry into your bank statements.
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