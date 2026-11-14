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Merrimack Upsets Monmouth 29-28 In Nonconference Clash With Last-Minute Field Goal
4 days ago
Senior Day for the Monmouth Hawks didn’t end how they were hoping, but there was still time to turn the day around and make it one for the record books. Monmouth led for most of Saturday’s meeting with Merrimack, but the Warriors had an answer for every MU score and used a fourth-quarter interception to spoil the day and record one of the biggest wins in program history.