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Kasey Kleyn Joins Nitro Motorsports for Full-Time 2027 ARCA Menards Series Program
By Motorsports.Media,12 days ago
Nitro Motorsports has announced that Kasey Kleyn will compete full-time in the 2027 ARCA Menards Series, driving the No. 25 Toyota. Kleyn, 18, is from Quincy, Washington. Kleyn debuted with Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series West race at Phoenix Raceway on October 17, finishing fifth in the No. 20 Toyota in the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100. It was his second ARCA start. His first came at Tri-City Raceway in 2024 with Naake Klauer Motorsports, where he finished sixth on the lead lap. In 2026, he made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at North Wilkesboro Speedway with Rackley W.A.R. and finished 16th at Martinsville Speedway.