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Kentucky’s Offensive Struggles Lead to Loss at Home Against Gators
By Evan Miller,12 days ago
LEXINGTON – November 14, 2026 – Evan Miller. The Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) lose two straight in SEC play, as the Florida Gators (5-4) claim victory in Kroger. The #11 Wildcats came off a tough loss in Rocky Top and took another one in the tail half of their season. Read on to get details of the offense, defense, and the crystal ball ranking predictions as we march closer to the CFP.