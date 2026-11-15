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Team USA completes comeback to win the 2026 Spirit International
By Adam Schupak, Golfweek,4 days ago
Jack Turner knew he needed to make birdie at the last for Team USA. So, all he did was step up and deliver. After a slow start at The Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship, the University of Florida star saved his best for last, canning a 22-foot birdie putt at Whispering Pines Golf Club on the final hole for a one-stroke victory over Team Australia on Saturday.