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Eagles Wrap Up Fall Schedule in Kentucky With Big Score
By Via Georgia Southern University Athletics,,4 days ago
NCAA SCORECARD MURRAY, Ky. – The Georgia Southern rifle team wrapped up its fall slate Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range, taking on #5 Murray State and putting up a 4,736 score to end the semester. In smallbore, the Eagles were led by Zahra Gonzalez Mazo , who finished fourth with a 589 and Carlee Valenta , who shot a season-best 588 to finish fifth. In air rifle, Gonzalez Mazo led the way with a season-best 598 to place second and Walrath’s 598 finished her in fifth. Emma Pohlmann’s 597 placed her sixth. In aggregate, Gonzalez Mazo was the…