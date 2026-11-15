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What Drivers Said After The Peach State Classic At Senoia Raceway With The FloRacing Night In America Series
By John Trent,4 days ago
Here is what drivers had to say following the Peach State Classic at Senoia Raceway with the FloRacing Night in America Series:. Bobby Pierce — Winner: “Feels like I’m dreaming, man. When I went to bed last night, of course, I knew we had a shot at this thing, but definitely didn’t think we would get her done. I told my wife today, I was like, ‘Might not be the outcome we want tonight, but just going to go and try to get a good finish. First things first, make the show, get a good starting spot, and see what we got.’