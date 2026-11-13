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‘Your government says you can’t use Kalshi anymore:’ Companies react to Louisiana court order
By MATTHEW ALBRIGHT,7 days ago
After a Louisiana judge issued a temporary restraining order telling websites to stop offering prediction markets, Kalshi customers in the state received a message from the company Friday saying, “Your government says you can’t use Kalshi anymore.”. “Without a hearing, notice, or due process, the state has decided...