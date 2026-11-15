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Strong Second Sends Checkers Past Phantoms 3-1
4 days ago
The Checkers bounced back from a slow start to pull off a convincing road win over the Phantoms Saturday night. Lehigh Valley opened the scoring with 9:23 remaining in the first period, as Garrett Wilson finished off a play to put the Phantoms ahead 1-0. Charlotte looked to find its rhythm offensively throughout the opening period but entered the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Checkers came out with a different energy in the second period, finally breaking through just 1:21 into the frame. Nate Smith found the back of the net, with Jack Devine and Brian Pinho picking up the assists to even the score at 1-1.